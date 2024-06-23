UAE: Dubai flight from Manchester delayed due to power outage at UK airport

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 5:57 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 6:04 PM

A flight from Manchester to UAE was delayed on Sunday due to a power outage at the British airport, creating “chaos”.

Emirates airline sent out a message to passengers, informing them of the flight delay.

Manchester Airport was affected by a significant power cut in the early hours of Sunday.

Power has been restored but the outage affected important systems, including the processing of boarding cards and baggage screening, which has caused significant delays, particularly in Terminals 1 and 2, the British airport said.

All flights from Terminals 1 and 2 have been cancelled until further notice and passengers due to travel from those terminals are advised not to come to the airport and to stay in touch with their airlines, Britain’s third busiest airport said in an advisory on Sunday.

Passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline, but the flights could be affected by delays, according to the advisory.

Manchester airport alerted that some arriving flights were being diverted to other airports, which meant that people arriving to receiving passengers from the airport should check before setting out.