UAE: Dubai Crown Prince offers condolences on passing of Abu Dhabi Police chief's mother

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Friday offered his condolences on the death of the late Mai Faris Saeed Al Mazrouei, widow of the late Khalaf Khalfan Al Mazrouei, and mother of Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her a place in Paradise and to grant her family patience and solace.