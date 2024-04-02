UAE: Du network down? Hundreds of users report outage

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 8:21 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 8:34 PM

A disruption in the Du telecom network has left hundreds of users in the UAE facing network issues, with many reporting outages on Tuesday evening.

"The trouble started an hour ago. I tried to play some music on YouTube on my TV and phone, but both were not working," said Aman D, who lives in JVC, adding that his friends in Downtown Dubai, Bur Dubai, and Abu Dhabi reported connectivity issues too. The expat said he was having trouble with social media platform Snapchat as well.

Kareem Mazhar wrote on X, "Seems like a company wide issue, same here in business bay and some mobile services are disrupted too."

Around 7:30pm, Downdetector recorded a surge in the number of users reporting issues with the Du network.

Tina Saguil, a Dubai expat who lives in Damac Hills 2, said, "For a while, our Internet connection was on and off and now, it’s gone completely. We thought we forgot to pay our Du bill but realised others are facing the same issue.”

Shortly after, social media platforms were inundated with reports of the disruption.

In response to a query on a social media platform regarding the outage, Du requested the user to message them directly (DM). See the interaction below:

