UAE: Dry skin, body aches on the rise as weather cools, temperatures drop

As the UAE's weather cools and the season shifts to winter, doctors in the country have been noticing a rise in patients complaining of worse chronic pain and dry skin.

The country is experiencing changes in atmospheric pressure and wind patterns leading to an rapid shift in the weather. Further, the drop in humidity is exacerbating certain health-related issues.

Dr Mais M Mauwfak, specialist internal medicine, Thumbay University Hospital, said, “We do see an increase in patients during winter. Even though the UAE has a milder winter compared to many other places, the drop in temperatures can lead to a few health issues. For example, many people experience body aches. This can be linked to underlying problems, like vitamin D deficiency, which is quite common in the UAE due to limited sun exposure."

Doctors recommend that patients get their vitamin D and calcium levels checked, exercise regularly, and make healthier food choices to help alleviate these aches.

“When the temperature drops, our bodies tend to tighten up that can lead to discomfort. Also, people often become less active during colder weather, which can exacerbate any existing issues. If someone is deficient in vitamin D, they may feel more aches as their body struggles to maintain strong bones and muscles.”

Medics also stressed skin dryness is another common issue during winter. They say that during cooler weather, many people don't drink enough water – constricting blood vessels and reducing blood flow to the skin’s surface.

“This can lead to dryness and conditions like eczema,” she added.

Itching, flakiness and redness

Healthcare professionals pointed out dry skin symptoms can include itching flakiness and redness, although in more severe cases skin can also become cracked or bleed.

Dr Parul Gulbani Dixit, specialist dermatologist at Prime Medical Centre Motor City, said, “We have to understand environmental change during winters. Cold air holds less moisture. When the environment around us gets drier skin too becomes drier. But outdoor elements are not the only factors which affect skin, there are a lot of other things which can influence our skin's condition.

"Caring for skin in the winter involves a combination of changes in habit and product choices according to the skin type. First and foremost, limiting the length and frequency of showers can help in retaining moisture. A long, hot shower feels great during the cold weather but unfortunately, the high heat dries the oils out of your skin." "Additionally, the type and form of moisturisers we use are very important. Though lotions are very easy to apply but sometimes may contain alcohol in it which can further dry up the skin. Moisturisers should be applied preferably within 10 minutes of taking a shower as damp skin can help plugging the space between skin cells and seal moisture. People must use soap-free cleansers which help in maintaining moisture," Gulbani. Using a humidifier during winter can also be beneficial as it helps to replenish moisture in the top layer of the epidermis. Lelde Sire "We recommend a consistent skincare routine with gentle, hydrating products year-round and adequate water intake to maintain skin health, regardless of the season," added Lelde Sire, Beauty and Laser expert, Quttainah Specialised Hospital, Dubai.