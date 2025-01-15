UAE driving licence: Smart vehicles to test new drivers in Ras Al Khaimah

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Applying for a driving licence in Ras Al Khaimah? Smart vehicles will now test new drivers with the emirate announcing the launch of the drivers' test village. It is designed to transform the driving test experience.

Lieutenant Col Hassan Al Zaabi, Head of Drivers Licensing Department told Khaleej Times that the innovative features and benefits of the system eliminates human intervention and enhances accuracy in testing.

The new system ensures that all trainees undergo rigorous preparation at accredited driving schools in Ras Al Khaimah. Drivers are trained to navigate the entire test process, from starting the vehicle to executing three required maneuvers before returning to the starting point.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This approach ensures that trainees are well-acquainted with the test environment and fully prepared for each step of the process,” said Al Zaabi.

How smart vehicles work

The smart vehicles, equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, operate autonomously to assess a trainee's performance. Featuring over eight internal and external cameras, the vehicles monitor every aspect of the test. The system evaluates performance, determines pass or fail results, and sends the outcome to the trainee via text message.“These vehicles are a leap forward in ensuring impartial and accurate assessments. They remove the potential for human error, making the process fair and transparent,” Al Zaabi noted.

Lieutenant Col Hassan Al Zaabi. Photo: Supplied

Technological innovations The vehicles also feature cutting-edge technology, such as remote monitoring capabilities, allowing test administrators to oversee the process without direct involvement. Additionally, each vehicle is equipped with a tablet device that identifies the individual being tested, further streamlining operations.“Smart systems like this align with global advancements in traffic management and vehicle testing, offering a more efficient and reliable experience,” Al Zaabi added. This initiative marks a significant shift towards modernising driving tests in the emirate. By adopting these advanced technologies, Ras Al Khaimah positions itself at the forefront of smart traffic solutions, ensuring an efficient, transparent, and accurate system for evaluating drivers. ALSO READ: 'More than average car prices': Fines up to Dh50,000 in 3 emirates can deter reckless drivers UAE: Smart impoundment for vehicles to be applied in RAK from January 20