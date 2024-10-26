UAE driving licence at 17? Extra classes, strict controls a must to ensure safety, say experts

From March 29 next year, anyone who reached the age of 17 will be allowed to acquire a UAE driving licence – amending the current minimum age requirement of 18 years old, and making UAE the first country in the GCC to reduce legal driving age.

The amendment is part of the comprehensive federal law on traffic regulation announced on Friday aimed at “keeping up with the rapid evolution of transportation worldwide.”

For Emirati traffic safety researcher Dr Mostafa Al Dah, the new regulation has a basis in the history and development of UAE society. He told Khaleej Times: “Growing up – and based on my anecdotal history when I was younger – I would see people around me drive from an age much younger than 18, especially in remote areas where there was a need for boys to drive at a young age. Some roads were not yet fully developed but they managed to navigate them.”

“So, this latest amendment comes in line with the recognition that physically a human being can control a car at an earlier age,” noted Al Dah, underscoring: “But I’m sure there will be careful measures of monitoring before and after the implementation of the law to see how effective it would be with regards to road safety.”

Al Dah, who is founder of MA-Traffic Consulting and former head of traffic studies section at Dubai Police, also cited the possibility of giving extra lessons to young learners taking driving lessons, like what is being done in Western countries.

Road safety starts in schools

For Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE, the more urgent need is “to have better driving school education – which ideally must start in schools, like in many other countries with low driving age limits.”

“We also need a staged driving license with limits to size and performance of vehicles and only after a certain number of years, the license to be upgraded to a full license, and only based on a 'clear sheet', which means no violations,” he added.

Edelmann cited “in other countries that grant driving licence to those below 18 years old, the novice drivers must be accompanied by an adult who has had the driving license for a long period.

“Mandatory safe driving apps should be used for young drivers, too, as this is required by insurance companies in many countries,” he added.

Vulnerable age group

Edelmann noted that based on Ministry of Interior (MoI) report published last year, young motorists in the age bracket from 19-29 are the most vulnerable age group, with the most number of traffic accident fatalities.

Out of the 352 traffic deaths recorded in 2023, those in the 19-29 age group accounted for 38 per cent or 134 fatalities, followed by drivers in the 30-39 age group that accounted for 91 or 26 per cent of the total number of deaths.

Edelmann also noted the MoI report revealed that 16 per cent of major road accidents were caused by new driving licence holders.

He explained: "We have seen from behaviour research, that young motorists have the feeling of being invincible and hence, they score worst versus the average age in terms of pretty much all misbehaviour like lower levels of seat belt use, more speeding, more tailgating, less use of the indicator, more distracted driving, Urgent change in attitude Edelmann suggested: "An urgent change in young driver's attitude is needed. Simply put, young drivers behave more dangerously and protect themselves less than older and more experienced motorists. Young drivers are significantly more distracted, tailgate more, use their indicators and their seat belts less than average motorists." He reiterated: "A special focus on the vulnerable segment of novice drivers is a must and road safety habits should be implemented already at kindergarten and school level, ideally via the introduction of mandatory road safety curricula in the UAE, just like in other countries." Meanwhile, some parents agree "trusting younger people get behind the wheel would be beneficial to make them more independent." "If the driver is careful, then there should be no objection from anyone on giving them a licence at the 17," Dubai resident Sandra Tan, a mother of two teenagers, told Khaleej Times. "Acquiring a driver's licence is big achievement. But it comes with a lot of responsibility and that is the most important aspect that we need to teach our children," added Robert Andrada, a father of two boys. He added: "Age is actually not a guarantee that being older makes you a safe driver because it all depends on the character and safety awareness of the person who's driving."