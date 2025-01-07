UAE: Driving instructor wins luxury car after 20 years of Big Ticket entries

The Pakistani expat's long-awaited moment came when a friend called to share the news
Shakirullah Khan's 20-year wait came to an end when his name was announced during this week's Big Ticket draw. The driving instructor is now a proud winner of a Maserati Grecale.
The 48-year-old Pakistani expat, who has called Abu Dhabi home since 1999, has finally experienced the joy of winning with Big Ticket.
Living with his brother while his family remains in Pakistan, he first learned about Big Ticket in 2004 and has been a loyal participant ever since, regularly purchasing tickets in hopes of winning one day. Over the years, he even began selecting ticket numbers based on a feeling—wondering if this could be the one to bring him luck.
His long-awaited moment came when a friend called to share the news: he had won. “When I heard, it was a moment I can’t put into words,” he shared humbly “I am overjoyed.”
He plans to sell the car and share the money with close friends who have supported him along the way. “I don’t want to celebrate alone—I want to see happiness on their faces, too. That’s what will truly make this win meaningful for me,” he said with heartfelt sincerity.
He promises to keep trying his luck. “Everyone has their moment of good fortune. If you want to shine, keep believing and keep buying Big Ticket.”
This month, every ticket purchase not only gives participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dh25 million in the upcoming live draw but also enters you into the weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million every week throughout January.
Purchase at least two Big Tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 26 and you’ll be entered for a chance to join the grand finale live draw on February 3. Four lucky participants will take part in the Big Win Contest to win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to an impressive Dh150,000. For car enthusiasts, December is even more exciting, with a BMW M440i up for grabs on February 3 for tickets purchased throughout the month.
