UAE drivers saved after cruise control failures: 5 reasons why this car feature malfunctions

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:47 PM

In recent weeks, at least two drivers have been rescued after experiencing an unexpected cruise control failure.

On July 14, Dubai Police responded to an emergency call from a driver whose cruise control failed on Sheikh Zayed Road. The driver, unable to apply breaks and decelerate, was rescued by police patrols within minutes near the Expo Bridge.

In another incident on Sunday, Abu Dhabi Police intervened when a motorist’s cruise control failed on Shawamekh Street at midnight. The entire rescue operation was captured on dash cam.

These incidents have brought conversations of cruise control malfunction to the fore and have highlighted the quick response from police in bringing such vehicles to safety.

Cruise control is a convenient feature in modern vehicles, offering drivers a relaxed experience by maintaining a constant speed without the need to press the accelerator.

But, what causes this feature in modern vehicles to malfunction? Understanding its causes can help prevent potential accidents, as a malfunctioning cruise control system poses serious safety risks.

Automobile experts said that a major reason for cruise control malfunctions is irregular vehicle maintenance. “Regular inspections and servicing are essential to make sure that all features function perfectly. If motorists neglect routine maintenance, the performance of their vehicle's cruise control system can deteriorate,” said Mohammed Shareef, an automobile expert at NXT Cars.

Experts said that a few of their clients have come with complaints regarding cruise control malfunctions during the summer months. “A client reported a malfunction in the Cruise control system in summer, though he doesn’t face any problems in cooler months. He was able to turn on his cruise control and set the speed, but it cancels on its own after a few seconds or minutes. We realised that the reason for this is due to a blown-out fuse caused by extreme heat,” said Zain Ahmed, a car electrical expert at Al Malaak Automobile Repairs, Industrial Area 12 in Sharjah.

According to experts, “cruise control failure or malfunction is a rare phenomenon if the vehicle maintenance is conducted periodically,” said Ahmed.

Common causes

1. Mechanical problems

Modern vehicles are mostly automated but cruise control systems still rely on mechanical parts. “Issues such as faulty actuators, damaged cables linking the actuator to the throttle, or leaking hoses can disrupt the system,” said Shareef. “Mechanical faults require replacing the affected parts to restore proper function.”

2. Blown fuse

Cruise control systems need electrical power to operate correctly. “A blown fuse can interrupt the electrical current to the cruise control system, causing it to stop working. Replacing the blown fuse with an identical one can restore power to the system,” said Ahmed.

3. Damaged speed sensor

Speed sensors on the vehicle's wheels or differentials measure the speed of each wheel and feed this information to the onboard computer. “The data provided by the sensor is necessary for the operation of both the traction control and cruise control systems. If the speed sensor is damaged, it may send inaccurate data or no data at all, leading to disruptions in the cruise control function,” said Basheer Padathakayi, an automobile expert at Perfect Radiator Cooling Systems in Abu Dhabi.