UAE: Don't look for jobs on tourist visa, Pakistanis told

Pakistanis have been asked to avoid looking for jobs when they come to the UAE on a tourist visa and meet the visit visa requirements, such as hotel accommodation, return tickets, and funds availability.
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, urged his compatriots to follow the UAE's rules and regulations as residents and visitors, as every individual represents the country.
"Pakistanis coming to the UAE on a visit visa should have a return ticket, Dh3,000 funds, and hotel accommodation. When you're on a tourist visa, you must do only tourism and enjoy the museums, mosques, malls, etc. Don't try to find jobs while you're on a tourist visa. Those looking for jobs should come to the UAE on an employment visa," Tirmizi told Khaleej Times in an interview.
The ambassador pointed out that they have suggested to the Government of Pakistan that those who come to UAE on a tourist visa should be inspected at the airport to ensure that they meet the requirements.
In October 2022, the UAE rolled out a "job exploration visa" to attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities. Previously, there have been instances when job seekers came on a regular visit visa to look for employment. However, the practice is not limited to Pakistani communities. Several other nationalities come to the UAE to look for job opportunities while on a visit.
Legal experts also suggest that it is important for people to abide by the law and obtain the UAE's "job seeker visa" if they want to seek employment opportunities in the Emirates.
The ambassador noted that every Pakistani who resides in the UAE should respect the government's laws and policies.
"It is important that we respect and follow the local policies. Every Pakistani representing the State of Pakistan is an ambassador. His/her conduct represents Pakistan. Therefore, he has to be at his best to project the true image of Pakistan," he added.
There are approximately 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE. They're the second largest expat community in the UAE after the Indian diaspora of 3.7 million.
According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and Overseas Employment Corporation, more than 230,000 Pakistanis migrated to the UAE in search of greener pastures last year. The UAE was the second top destination for Pakistanis, who accounted for 26.77 per cent of the total number of people who migrated from South Asian countries in 2023.
Around 600,000 to 800,000 Pakistanis go abroad annually for jobs and tourism purposes, mainly to the GCC countries, Europe and the US.
The Pakistani mission has also asked Islamabad to put a travel ban on people who are deported on the charges of beggary.
"We also stated that people charged and deported because of beggary should face a travel ban so that they don't travel again to any foreign country. They should be jailed in Pakistan upon deportation because this is a serious issue," the ambassador added.
Earlier, the Pakistani government was briefed that many people resorted to begging in foreign countries; hence, it required strict measures to deal with this challenge.
Praising the UAE's economic progression, Ambassador Tirmizi said the UAE has grown into the next level of development where they don't require blue-collar workers but more professionals and white-collar manpower.
"The UAE needs IT experts, bankers, doctors, nurses, and experts in other fields. Japan and South Korea are looking for skilled labour, too. Europe is an ageing society, so it needs skilled nurses and therapists. We should train our medical professionals so that they not only find opportunities in UAE and GCC countries but also European and Japanese markets, as they have an ageing population," Tirmizi added.
The ambassador revealed that they have suggested opening nursing institutes in the country as there is a huge demand for nurses, especially in Western countries.
"There is a strong demand for certified and trained nurses globally, including UAE."
The ambassador pointed out that the Pakistanis have been contributing to the UAE's growth story since its establishment, helping establish different institutions in the country.
"Pakistanis have played an important role in UAE's national building since the country was founded."
