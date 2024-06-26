UAE donates $8 million to WHO to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan

File Photo

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 9:23 PM

In a significant collaboration aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the United Arab Emirates has committed $8 million to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This agreement, signed at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, will fund critical health initiatives in Sudan, aiming to alleviate the dire conditions faced by its population.

This contribution is a part of the UAE's broader commitment to global humanitarian relief and supports WHO's efforts in providing essential healthcare services in conflict-impacted regions. The funds will specifically target healthcare infrastructure, emergency response capabilities, and disease prevention programs.

The agreement, formalised between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and WHO, was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on the behalf of WHO by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, and in the presence of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"The work done by the World Health Organisation in Sudan is saving lives every day, and we believe it is essential to support this ongoing mission", stated Lana Zaki Nusseibeh. "The UAE and the WHO have a long-standing partnership, which has benefited people in crisis situations throughout the region. We are committed to standing by the people of Sudan."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus observed: "With support from partners and donors, the World Health Organisation will continue to support the urgent health needs of the people of Sudan and the refugees in neighbouring countries. We thank the UAE for this generous pledge. We must act together to protect the lives of the most vulnerable."

The UAE contribution to the WHO is part of a broader commitment of $70 million dedicated to addressing urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through UN agencies and humanitarian organisations. This funding is a substantial portion of the $100 million pledge made by the UAE in April at the 'International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighbouring Countries'. This donation takes the total amount of UAE aid to Sudan in the past 10 years to more than $3.5 billion.