UAE: Domestic worker ran away? How to file absconding report online

The proud moment was more palpable when the father and son made a victory run hoisting the UAE flag while galloping side by side on their winning horses
Hiring domestic workers has become an increasingly common practice in the country as families manage work and home together.
So, in order to streamline the process and simplify the often costly affair, the UAE, in 2022, issued a decree that allows private recruitment offices to offer domestic workers on hire, provided they obtain a license after meeting certain conditions.
When hiring a domestic worker in the country, residents are required to go through approved recruitment agencies for the process. They must avoid dealing with unauthorised centres that offer domestic-help services.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Yet, if the domestic worker runs away, the employer can file a report online.
The process is fairly simple and has been detailed below:
Please note: This process is for all Emirates except Dubai. For Dubai, the resident must go through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
ALSO READ:
The proud moment was more palpable when the father and son made a victory run hoisting the UAE flag while galloping side by side on their winning horses
Humidity is forecast to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands
In addition, many customers provide cold water or juices, especially during the summer's scorching heat
Heavy rains along India's west coast have flooded many towns and villages; Pakistan's Lahore, too, experienced record rainfall recently
Right from the start, 20-year-old Balqees Al Hashmi dominated Maria on the mat with her grappling techniques
They assured that the police station continues to provide services and welcome customers
Teams from 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' have set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes
Not giving priority to pedestrians in the places designated for their crossing carries a fine of Dh500 and six black points