UAE: Doctors warn of 'silent dehydration' as 40% rise seen in kidney stone cases in summer

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 6:39 PM

During the summer months there is a notable increase in the number of patients suffering from kidney stones. Medical facilities report a 30-40 per cent increase in cases. This seasonal surge is significant in the Middle East due to heat and insufficient fluid intake.

“Normally during the summer, we see nearly 40 percent more cases of kidney stones,” said Dr Humam Qaraschouli, consultant urologist, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej.

According to doctors, middle-aged people, especially those exposed to the sun during outdoor work, are more affected. “Dehydration is a key risk factor among workers for kidney stones. It reduces urine volume and increases the concentration of stone-forming substances."

"Additionally, even office workers, who often suffer from what we refer to as silent dehydration are at risk. Despite spending their days in air-conditioned environments, these individuals frequently neglect proper hydration, which similarly elevates their risk of developing kidney stones,” said Dr Satyabrata Garanayak, specialist urologist, at Thumbay University Hospital.

6cm kidney stone

Recently, a 35-year-old worker had been enduring intense pain on his right side for a few weeks. Seeking medical help, he consulted doctors at Thumbay University Hospital and underwent a CT and X-ray scan which revealed a significant kidney stone, known as a staghorn calculus, measuring 6cm.

To address this, he underwent a combined treatment approach involving two surgeries: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS). PCNL, a minimally invasive procedure, involved making a small incision in his back to directly access the kidney and remove the stone.

Vulnerable age

Kidney stones typically affect people between the ages of 30 and 50. They are vulnerable due to work-related exposures and lifestyle factors that increase dehydration risk, doctors said.

Experts also highlighted a notable gender difference, with five male patients for every one female patient. “Men are more likely to become dehydrated, particularly in physically demanding jobs, which raises their risk of kidney stones."

Reasons

The sweltering temperature causes people to sweat more which leads to dehydration, doctors say. “When the body is dehydrated, urine becomes more concentrated, creating an environment where minerals can crystallize and form kidney stones more easily,” said Dr Qaraschouli.

He added that people may not drink enough water to compensate for the fluid loss, further exacerbating the risk of kidney stone formation. “This combination of high temperatures and inadequate hydration significantly contributes to the rise in kidney stone cases during the summer months,” Dr Qaraschouli said.

Avoid certain foods

To reduce the risk of kidney stones, individuals should avoid certain foods high in oxalates, such as spinach, chocolates, black tea, nuts, and certain berries. These foods can combine with calcium in urine to form calcium oxalate stones – the most common kidney stones. “Reducing sodium consumption is crucial as high sodium levels can increase calcium excretion in urine, promoting stone formation. These dietary adjustments can help prevent kidney stones,” said Dr Garanayak.