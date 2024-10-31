UAE: Doctors warn of overeating, having too many sweets during festive season

File photo

Doctors in the UAE are advising the public to avoid overindulging in sweets during the festive season.

Today, UAE expats celebrate both Halloween and Diwali, with children usually going door-to-door to gather large quantities of candy from their neighbours in a popular tradition called 'trick-or treat'.

Additionally, medics caution that traditional Indian sweets and snacks enjoyed during Diwali can lead to issues like bloating, indigestion, acid reflux, and even gastritis.

With Halloween and Diwali festivities, celebrations are in full swing and, Christmas is just around the corner.

Explaining why maintaining balance in our eating habits is crucial, Dr Laith Taha Saleem Al Adaileh, Specialist Gastroenterology, Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Shahama said, “It is common for children to experience a so-called ‘sugar rush’ during Halloween due to high sugar intake. Consuming large amounts of refined sugar can lead to a rapid spike in blood glucose levels, which may temporarily increase energy levels and cause hyperactivity, followed by a ‘crash’ as glucose levels normalise.”

He added, “These fluctuations can affect mood, sleep, behaviour, and concentration. While occasional festive indulgence is understandable, moderation is key to minimising these effects on children’s health.”

Digestive issues after festive season

Healthcare professionals also highlighted that they frequently see a seasonal increase in patients presenting with digestive issues after festive seasons.

“While there may not be recent data specific to the UAE, the trend of post-festive digestive complaints is well-documented, underscoring the impact of rich foods on gastrointestinal health,” added Adaileh.

They explained that overindulgence during the festive season can strain the digestive system, leading to conditions like gastritis or acid reflux.

Dr Ignatius Edwin D’souza, consultant paediatrician and chair of paediatrics and neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital, said, “We often see a surge in patient visits after festive seasons. Many individuals report issues related to overeating, such as stomach aches and nausea. After Diwali, paediatric clinics frequently experience an influx of children with complaints linked to excessive consumption of sweets, which can result from the rich foods and sudden changes in eating habits.”

It may also contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity-related health issues, including type 2 diabetes.

Doctors stressed staying hydrated is crucial, as it helps the body eliminate excess sugar and fat. Additionally, increasing fibre intake through fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can support healthy digestion and reduce discomfort, as fibre is essential for maintaining regular bowel movements. "To restore the balance of beneficial gut bacteria often disrupted by high-sugar, high-fat diets, incorporating probiotics from foods like yogurt is beneficial. Resuming regular eating routines and avoiding overindulgence in leftover sweets will greatly enhance overall well-being." During special occasions, careful ingredient selection, serving small portions to children, and limiting dessert times can help prevent overindulgence. "Opting for desserts made with dates, coconut, jaggery, and nuts can provide healthier alternatives to refined sugars and oils, promoting a more balanced approach to festive treats," added D'souza. Dr Mahadevan, Ayurveda Practitioner, Wellth said, "The week following the festive celebrations, it would be good for people to go back to maintaining their healthy diet and following some home remedies like adding ginger, pepper, cumin seeds to the food to improve the digestive system and a purgation after a week also will be helpful to clean the digestive system."