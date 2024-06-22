UAE: Doctors warn of heat exhaustion, stroke as temperatures reach nearly 50°C

'You will forever be our father,' he writes in his Father's Day greeting
Sweltering temperatures in the UAE – it was 49.9 degrees Celsius in some areas on Friday — have triggered concerns about heat-related illnesses that could pose serious health risks.
Advising to exercise precautions in the prevailing harsh summer weather, doctors have said cases of heat stroke and heat exhaustion are on the rise.
They cited at least two cases. First, a 42-year-old worker, employed in the construction sector, was brought to Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi after he complained of severe muscle cramps, dehydration, altered sensorium, and low blood pressure. His condition was critical, with a creatinine level exceeding 300, indicating acute kidney injury caused by muscle damage from severe dehydration.
Similarly, a 30-year-old Nepali expat, who works as a fabricator, was on an outdoor project. After about four hours, he developed weakness, cramps, and stiffness in his hands and feet, along with a headache and nausea. He had been sweating heavily but couldn’t drink enough fluids owing to the cramped work area. He was taken to Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman for treatment.
According to doctors, both of them were suffering from heat exhaustion, a condition that occurs when the body's cooling mechanism fails to maintain a normal core temperature and results in overheating. They were discharged after 48 hours of treatment.
Doctors said heat-related illness can range from heat cramps to heat exhaustion, and to heat stroke, which is potentially life-threatening.
“Heat exhaustion is when your body is overheating, is not able to cool itself, and has lost excessive water and salts (often due to excessive sweating). Heat stroke is when the body has lost the ability to control its temperature, and temperature is rising,” said Dr Farhan M Asrar, Dubai-born Canadian Public Health and Family Physician working at Dalla Lana School of Public Health.
“Heat exhaustion results in symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, muscle cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, rapid pulse, and excessive thirst,” Dr Ahmed Mohammed Abdelrazek Deabes, specialist internal medicine, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej, Al Ain.
“When heat exhaustion is left untreated, blood supply gets diverted from vital internal organs to skin leading to multiorgan failure. Immediate medical intervention becomes necessary to prevent severe organ damage or death, as the body can no longer manage its temperature on its own,” said Dr Kiran Kumar, specialist and head-department of internal medicine, Thumbay University Hospital.
People most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses include those with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, hyperglycemia, hypertension, liver and kidney diseases, and heart disease.
“Other vulnerable groups include overweight individuals, infants, children, the elderly, and pregnant women. These populations are more susceptible due to their reduced ability to regulate body temperature and respond to heat stress,” said Dr Deabes.
According to Dr Kumar, for any person suspected to be suffering from heat illness, following actions should be initiated:
Doctors have advised people to take certain precautions during extreme heat conditions. “Adequately hydrate yourself, wear appropriate clothing, try to shade yourself from the heat (& apply sunscreen); eat and drink items that help keep you cool, and limit going out during the midday and hottest time of the day,” said Dr Asrar.
“Check on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, young children, and those with health conditions. Avoid heavy meals and hot foods, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles,” said Dr Kumar.
