UAE doctors raise concern over spike in cases of eye disorders due to screen time

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 1:01 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM

Ahmed Khan, a 15-year-old student from Pakistan, has been preparing rigorously for competitive exams. However, what seemed like a focused academic journey quickly turned into a distressing experience as Ahmed began to feel a persistent, poking sensation in his eyes.

He tried to relieve the discomfort by rubbing and washing his eyes, however the irritation only worsened. Bothered by the persistent irritation, Ahmed went to a hospital for a medical examination. His medical examination results then revealed that his symptoms were due to a prolonged exposure to digital screens.

Ahmed said that he extensively uses his laptop and mobile phone for attending webinars and online training sessions. Sometimes, he also uses them to binge-watch TV shows.

Ahmed was diagnosed with Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), along with severe eye dryness and blocked tear ducts.

The doctors at Thumbay University Hospital recommended a treatment plan that included reducing screen time, adopting proper ergonomic practices, and using artificial tears to relieve the dryness.

Similarly, in another case, Bayan Gamal, a 32-year-old graphics designer, found herself dealing with similar issues. Spending the majority of her day in front of a computer screen, Gamal began experiencing severe eye strain, headaches, and a persistent burning sensation in her eyes. According to her, her work demands made it nearly impossible to reduce screen time, which led to her showing symptoms of CVS.

Gamal’s condition was compounded by improper screen positioning and inadequate breaks, which led to increased visual discomfort, blurred vision, and frequent headaches.

After consulting with an ophthalmologist, she was advised to reposition her screen to reduce glare, take regular breaks following the 20-20-20 rule, and use lubricating eye drops to alleviate dryness.

What is CVS?

According to doctors, cases of Computer Vision Syndrome also known as Digital Eye Strain are on the rise universally among both adults and children due to increasing digital device usage, leading to significant health concerns.

Dr Archana Sood, specialist ophthalmologist and head of the department at RAK Hospital, underscored the urgency of addressing this issue. “The extensive use of devices has severely impacted eye health intensifying CVS symptoms such as dryness, burning eyes, ocular pain, eye strain, light sensitivity, and headaches,” said Dr Sood.

Dr Archana Sood

Supporting Dr Sood's statement, Dr Kapil Das, specialist-ophthalmologist at Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman, said: "Long-term digital screen exposure frequently causes the blinking frequency to decrease, which can result in dry, irritated, and itchy eyes. The eyes are further taxed by dim illumination and glare from screens, and headaches and impaired vision can result from incorrect screen placement. With continued usage, untreated visual issues like astigmatism or nearsightedness might get worse."

Overuse of digital gadgets

According to experts, individuals spend 8-9 hours on average a day on screens for both work and entertainment. “Due to over usage of digital gadgets, we also observed an increase in myopia among children over the past 2-3 years, likely due to changes in study patterns which started during the Covid-19 pandemic with the excessive use of mobile devices and tablets," said Dr Sood, adding, "I have also seen migraines, dizziness, and scrolling nausea triggered by increased use of digital devices, especially phones."