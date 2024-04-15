UAE

UAE: Distance learning announced for private schools in Ajman

The directive comes in light of hazardous weather conditions prevailing across the country

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:12 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:13 PM

Ajman has announced distance learning for private schools in the emirate due to unstable weather conditions.

Students will be studying remotely on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17, in light of the turbulent weather forecast during the coming days.


Sharjah has also announced two days of distance learning for private school students due to the hazardous weather.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Earlier, Dubai announced that all private schools will be conducting remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16.

Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learning on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

Web Desk

