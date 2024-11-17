Sharjah Police show ugly side of drug addiction at ultra-realistic mall display

Photos: Supplied

A chilling display at a Sharjah mall presents an ultra-realistic scene: a teenage figure lies passed out on a grimy floor, surrounded by an array of narcotics and tools. Among the tools scattered around are a hashish pipe, syringes, and crumpled wrappers, all set against a backdrop of dirt and leftover food containers.

This unsettling portrayal is part of the Sharjah Police exhibition titled ‘My Family is My Biggest Wealth 2024’ at Zahia City Centre.

Launched on November 14 and running until November 21, the exhibition employs interactive content to engage attendees and foster discussions about drug abuse.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The exhibition also showcases various types of narcotics, including crystal meth, marijuana, and synthetic cannabis (spice), providing a comprehensive view of the drugs affecting the community.

"This exhibition is designed to educate parents about the signs of addiction and the types of narcotics their children might encounter," said a Sharjah Police spokesperson to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the exhibition. He emphasized the importance of awareness in preventing youth from giving in to these dangers.

The exhibition prominently features Articles 89 and 64 of UAE’s drug laws, displayed to educate the public. The spokesperson highlighted the legal framework supporting those seeking help: "We aim to dismantle the stigma surrounding addiction," he stated. "The police are allies in the fight against drug abuse, and we want individuals to know that seeking help is a brave and commendable step."

"Under Article 89, no criminal action will be taken against individuals who voluntarily surrender themselves or their immediate family members who come forward," the spokesperson clarified. "This initiative encourages families to report addiction cases without fear of legal repercussions," he added.

Regarding drug-related offences, Article 64 was presented through a scenario that highlighted accountability in drug transactions. "Many young people may unknowingly become involved in drug issues due to peer pressure or lack of awareness," the spokesperson noted, reinforcing the need for educational initiatives like this. In addition to the sobering displays, the Sharjah Police organized a sports activity to engage youth positively. The event featured a blank challenge designed to keep kids active and away from drugs. "I was amazed to see a 16-year-old complete an hour of intense activity," the spokesperson shared, highlighting the success of the initiative. The event drew a significant turnout, demonstrating community support and engagement in the fight against drug addiction. ALSO READ: Dubai Police help arrest 308 international drug suspects in 2023 UAE to combat drug abuse, trafficking in new strategy, Sheikh Mohammed announces