UAE: Dh5 million donation announced for fishermen in Ajman

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the disbursement of Dh5 million to fishermen affiliated with the Ajman Fishermen’s Association on Eid Al Adha.
This donation is not just a financial support but a beacon of hope. It aims to motivate citizens to consider the fishing profession, by addressing the needs and challenges that fishermen face. The donation is a step towards removing the obstacles that hinder their progress, ensuring a decent life not just for them, but also for their families.
Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlasi, Head of the Office of the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen’s Association, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the Ruler of Ajman and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
On behalf of the association, Ahmed Ibrahim also expressed appreciation and deep gratitude to the leaders for their continuous support and patronage of the fishing community, which helps preserve and develop fish wealth in the emirate.
Al Ghamlasi highlighted the happiness of the association's Board of Directors and all fishermen in Ajman for this donation, which coincided with a significant religious occasion, doubling their happiness.
He emphasised that this support reflects the leadership’s empathy and understanding of the community's needs, aligning with the association’s goals to enhance and encourage the fishing profession in accordance with the leadership's directives to uphold and instill the heritage in future generations.
Al Ghamlasi said that the Ajman Fishermen's Association will make every effort to advance the ancient profession and overcome all obstacles facing fishermen to meet the expectations of the leadership, which pays great attention to the profession and its workers.
