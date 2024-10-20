UAE: Dh5-million aid donated by Zayed Foundation for 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign

Photo: WAM

In support of the 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, Dh5 million in financial and in-kind aid has been contributed by the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation.

This announcement was made during the Zayed Foundation's participation in the campaign's activities today at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

The relief package includes a cash donation of Dh3 million, along with in-kind assistance worth Dh2 million. The aid consists of 10,000 food parcels, 5,000 blankets, 1,200 winter kits containing essential items for protection during winter, 5,000 mattresses, 1,000 relief kits, 2,000 solar-powered fans, 1,000 first-aid kits, 15,000 clothing sets, and more. These efforts are expected to benefit over 25,000 families, reaching more than 125,000 individuals.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, underscored that the assistance to the Lebanese people is part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian initiatives led by the country's wise leadership, reflecting the UAE's recognised role in providing humanitarian and development aid to both brotherly and friendly nations.

He also highlighted that humanitarian work, the spirit of generosity, and compassion towards communities in need are noble values deeply rooted in the UAE's ethos.

"These principles have been a constant pillar since the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was known for promptly extending aid and urgent assistance to all brotherly and friendly nations, alleviating the suffering of those affected by natural disasters and conflicts."

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, commended the support from the UAE's leadership for the Lebanese people and their steadfastness in all circumstances.

He explained that the Foundation's contribution is part of the broader campaign initiated by the UAE leadership, encouraging participation from charitable and humanitarian organisations, government and private entities, and individuals to extend humanitarian support to the Lebanese people.

Al Falahi also praised the overwhelming response from the UAE's citizens and residents to the campaign, which demonstrated solidarity with those affected by the current situation by providing essential supplies.