UAE: Dh3.8-million total fines imposed on 'violating' telemarketers

A total of Dh3,800,000 fines have been imposed on violating telemarketers in the UAE, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced on Tuesday, December 24. These penalties have been enforced since the introduction of Cabinet Resolutions No. 56 and 57 of 2024.

In a statement on X, the authority said that it imposed administrative fines on "violating individuals" who breached Cabinet Resolutions No. 56 and 57 of 2024, aimed at reducing intrusive and deceptive telemarketing practices.

The law states that any individual making unsolicited marketing calls using a phone number registered under their name will face a fine of Dh5,000. The also notes that all phone numbers associated with the violator will be suspended until the fine is paid, for a first-time violation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort to protect UAE residents from aggressive and misleading marketing tactics. The new regulations, which were introduced in August 2024, represent a significant step in addressing concerns about the growing number of telemarketing calls.

Read here the full list of fines for breaking the new telemarketing rules.