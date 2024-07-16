UAE: Dh20,000 fine imposed against companies in Ajman for transporting landfill without permit

Photo: X/ Ajman Municipality

Two companies were fined Dh10,000 each by Ajman Municipality for transporting landfill without a permit.

Taking to social media, Ajman Municipality announced the arrest of two companies transporting landfill from different areas in the emirate without obtaining the necessary permits.

Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were also seized and confiscated.

In a social media post, the municipality said that each company was fined Dh10,000 for repeating the violation more than once.