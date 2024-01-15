UAE: Dh100,000 Big Ticket winner to share prize with helper who picked winning number

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 2:51 PM

Ten winners were awarded Dh100,000 each during the Big Ticket live draw on December 31. The lucky winners included individuals from various nationalities, such as Saudi Arabian, Lebanese, and Palestinian nationals.

Jeddah resident Kamaleddine Badghaish, who has been actively participating in the Big Ticket for the past four years, was surprised to hear about his big win. Kamaleddine said, "I am a big fan of Big Ticket." He got the news while vacationing with his family in Italy.

What makes this winning ticket particularly special for the 57-year-old retired banker is that he took help of his helper with selecting the numbers. Making good on a promise, he declared, "I asked my helper to select the numbers and promised her that if I win, I would give her half of the prize." The numbers chosen turned out to be the winning ones. Kamaleddine expressed his gratitude, stating, "I will give her half of the prize, and this money will help her and her family." The win not only brought joy to Kamaleddine but also became an opportunity to make a positive impact on the life of his helper and her family.

Palestinian national Alaa Azen is a sales delivery manager and has occasionally purchased Big Ticket for the past three years. After winning Dh100,000, the Al Ain resident said, "I am very happy about my win. Everyone has a dream, and Big Ticket is the tool to achieve that dream; thank you, Big Ticket."

When asked about his plans with the prize money, he said, "I will use the money to pay the rent for my two sons, who are studying Cyber security in Malaysia, and we will visit them."

Abu Dhabi resident Marwan Afif has heard of Big Ticket and should often purchase tickets from the Big Ticket shops when travelling. After trying several times, the Lebanese singer was frustrated and stopped.

Marwan said, "I decided to stop participating for one year. Last month, when I was travelling to Morocco, I passed by the counter and thought of trying again. I bought one ticket and got another as an offer. So I got 2 tickets free, and my free ticket brought me luck."

When asked about his plans to spend his Dh100,000, he said, "I will pay off my loan; that's the good part about Big Ticket: you win when you don't expect it, and this prize comes at the right time. It's all about luck."

During the month of January, one lucky individual will be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on February 3. Fans of Big Ticket have until January 31 to make their purchases online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

