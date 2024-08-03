UAE: Delivery riders share how cash tips help pay for their rent

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Some delivery riders in the UAE say they manage to save a significant portion of their salaries, thanks to the generosity of their customers, who – despite the rise of advanced digital payments – are still able to give cash tips.

Khaleej Times spoke to delivery riders in the UAE who shared how tips help them save most of their earnings.

Muhammad Umair, a 24-year-old delivery rider for Talabat in Dubai, said that he completes approximately 15 to 20 deliveries on weekdays and around 10 to 12 deliveries on weekends.

“I receive around Dh15 per day in tips from customers, which adds up to more than Dh400 per month. This amount is enough to cover my rent for a shared accommodation in Sharjah. Since we mostly work with restaurants, many of them also offer us food. So, I can say that at least one meal during work is usually free or complimentary. This helps me to save a bigger portion of my salary.”

Umair mentioned that the highest tip he has received was Dh80 from a customer at the Burj Khalifa, located on the 92nd floor. Some customers also give small cash tips for the delivery service.

In addition to cash tips, many customers provide cold water or juices, especially during the summer's scorching heat.

‘Generous customers also provide food’

Waqas Saghar, a 28-year-old delivery rider with GetGive Delivery Service in Dubai, said that on average, a delivery rider earns between Dh2,000 and Dh4,000 per month.

“I complete around 40 to 45 deliveries daily during the week in Dubai. I receive more than Dh400 in tips each month on average. My rent is around Dh300, which I pay from my tip money. Some customers who pay online also give cash tips when I deliver their items. Some generous customers even provide food. Overall, I save around 80 per cent of my monthly salary.”

Waqas noted that he received a maximum tip of Dh100 from a customer in Abu Dhabi. He said delivery job, particularly when driving a car, is not very difficult. "However, delivery service on motorbike is a tough task,” he said.

Impact of digital payments

Although tipping is common in the UAE, the shift to digital payments has impacted the earnings of delivery riders like Usman Ashique, 29, who has been working with a popular international food chain in Sharjah for more than a year now.