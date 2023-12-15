Gaza war: UAE delivers food parcels to over 34,000 displaced Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, in Rafah. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 9:30 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 9:32 PM

Emirati humanitarian organisations have continued providing aid to the Palestinian people as part of "Operation Gallant Knight 3," which is part of the UAE's efforts to ease their suffering.

On Friday, 6,865 food parcels were delivered to 34,325 people forced to leave their homes.

The UAE launched Operation Gallant Knight 3 on November 5 to provide humanitarian support to Palestinians in Gaza, which included the construction of a field hospital and water desalination stations and providing more than 10,126 tonnes of food, medical and relief supplies.

The UAE's commitment underscores its values of solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, based on a long history of providing humanitarian aid and assistance.

