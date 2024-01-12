UAE 'deeply concerned' about Red Sea attacks, threat to regional security

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 6:31 PM

The UAE has expressed its deep concern regarding the repercussions of the attacks on marine navigation in Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea. The attacks constitute an unacceptable threat to international trade, the security of the region, and international interests.

In this regard, the UAE stressed the importance of protecting the security of the region, as well as the interests of its countries and peoples within the framework of laws and international norms.

