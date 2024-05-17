UAE cyber council warns against social engineering attacks

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 7:52 PM

UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning against falling victims to social engineering.

In its social media platforms, the council warned the public to increase their cyber awareness to protect themselves. As per the warning, social engineers are hackers who use fraudulent tactics to exploit human emotions and dupe them.

They impersonate influential figures and important people by creating fake accounts on social media platforms. Then they raise fake emergency situations and ask for favours from people. They even use scare-tactics to make sure that their victims comply with their demands.

Sending deceptive emails and creating websites seeking sensitive info, using infected downloads and USBs that compromise victims’ systems, luring with false rewards for personal details are among the other tactics used by social engineers.