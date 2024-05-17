E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE cyber council warns against social engineering attacks

Public asked to increase cyber awareness to protect themselves from falling preys and losing data

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 7:52 PM

UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning against falling victims to social engineering.

In its social media platforms, the council warned the public to increase their cyber awareness to protect themselves. As per the warning, social engineers are hackers who use fraudulent tactics to exploit human emotions and dupe them.


They impersonate influential figures and important people by creating fake accounts on social media platforms. Then they raise fake emergency situations and ask for favours from people. They even use scare-tactics to make sure that their victims comply with their demands.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Sending deceptive emails and creating websites seeking sensitive info, using infected downloads and USBs that compromise victims’ systems, luring with false rewards for personal details are among the other tactics used by social engineers.

The council asked people to stay cautious and avoid impulsive actions to avoid falling victims to social engineers. Verify identities before communicating with anybody online and safeguard sensitive information. It also asked the public to report suspicious activities immediately.

ALSO READ:
Web Desk

More news from UAE