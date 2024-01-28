UAE: Couple's marriage ends in divorce after husband refuses to donate organ to wife

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

In a bizarre twist of fate, a UAE couple’s marriage ended in a divorce over the husband’s refusal to donate an organ to his wife, who was in need of liver transplant.

This was revealed by a top doctor on the sidelines of the UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress 2024.

Dr. Luis Campos, Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Director at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was illustrating how many UAE residents and citizens have a mentality towards organ transplant. “The man and woman had registered their marriage contract but had not begun living together when she had a complete liver failure,” he said. “Her family did not want to let the husband’s family know however; the girl insisted. She even suggested that the husband get tested so that if he was a match, he could donate part of his liver to her.”

The man went ahead and got himself tested but before the results came back, he backed out saying that his father would not allow him to donate an organ. “The woman then ended up divorcing him,” said Dr. Luis. “Later, the woman’s cousin came forward to get herself tested and she was a match. She donated a part of her liver to the cousin and the patient went on to make a full recovery. She is now living a happy and healthy life.”

Attitude change

Dr. Luis said that despite the awareness programmes conducted in the UAE, residents and citizens were still hesitant to opt for organ transplants. “It will take time for them to change their mentality,” he said. “And sometimes, it could be a generation before people start to think more positively about organ transplant.”

He said part of the problem was that those approaching the families did not have right tools to convince them. “They are either not from the same religion or the same race,” he said. “People think that religious beliefs don’t allow them to donate but several religious leaders have reiterated over many years that donating organs do not go against religious beliefs.”

He drew parallels to the awareness about recycling held in countries like USA. “People went into schools and educated children about the importance of recycling,” he said. “They then went back to their families and began correcting the older generation. It was a smart move.”

He said similar efforts are being taken in the UAE with volunteers going out to schools and colleges to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Right to donation

According to Dr Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, all patients have the right to receive an organ should that require it. While speaking at the conference, he called for health insurance.

“Just like healthcare insurance supports everything else, they should support organ donation and transplantation, in line with the United Nations sustainable development goals,” he said.

The four-day congress will also shed light on the achievements of Hayat — the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, operating under the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It has garnered international recognition for its remarkable performance, becoming the world's best and fastest-growing programme in organ donation.

This accolade is attributed to the impressive increase in the number of donors after death per million population, with the UAE achieving a remarkable 417% growth over the past five years.

