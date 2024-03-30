UAE corporate tax: Registration, deadlines explained

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 3:28 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 3:33 PM

The Federal Tax Authority has reitreated deadlines for the registration of taxable persons for corporate tax.

The announcement on X, as part of FTA's awareness campaign to help taxpayers meet their tax obligations under the Corporate Tax law, are for resident juridical persons that were incorporated or otherwise established or recognised prior to March 1 2024.

The tax are based on the date their licence was issued.

According to the tax authority, if a person has a licence issued in January or February (irrespective of the year), such person shall submit a tax registration application by May 31, 2024.

In case a person does not have a licence on March 1, 2024, such a person shall have three months to submit a tax registration application until May 31, 2024.

The FTA also posted month-wise tax registration deadlines.

For the licence issued in the months of March-April, the deadline is June 30, 2024; for May, the deadline is July 31, 2024; for June, it is August 31, 2024; for July, it is September 30 2024; for August and September, the deadline is October 31, 2024; for October and November, it is November 30, 2024, and for the month of December, the deadline is December 31, 2024.