UAE continues its humanitarian work in Gaza, provides relief to affected families

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:09 PM

Through 'Operation Gallant Knight 3', the UAE continues its humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip, providing support and relief to the affected families.

Four relief ships loaded with 18,530 tonnes of aid, various parcels, medical supplies, medicines, shelter materials, food, water, and clothes were sent to those affected by the war in Gaza. To accommodate the most important needs of the displaced in the Gaza Strip, 257 planes loaded with 5,340 tonnes, and 104 convoys loaded with 19,819 tonnes of aid to provide food and treatment were also sent.

The country's commitment in quickly responding to the needs of the Palestinian people was highlighted in the country's celebration of World Humanitarian Day on August 19. The courage, dedication, and resilience of hundreds of thousands of volunteers and humanitarian professionals worldwide were also underlined.

The UAE also continues to support the health sector and damaged hospitals in the Gaza Strip through various medical services and treatment it provides to the wounded and injured through the Emirati field hospital in Rafah and the floating hospital in the city of Arish.

A number of hospitals and international organisations received 400 tonnes of aid and medical supplies through the 'Operation Gallant Knight 3'

The 'Birds of Goodness' initiative by the country has provided more than 3,382 tonnes of aid and essential supplies to the residents of Gaza, especially those in the northern part of the Strip and those who cannot be reached by land by aid trucks.

As part of the campaign to support local authorities and municipalities in the Gaza Strip, the country established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day. The campaign also provided water transport vehicles and contributed to the process of repairing the destroyed water lines in Khan Yunis.