UAE says evidence proves Sudanese army targeted ambassador's residence in Khartoum

The initiative aims to ensure residential neighbourhoods are secured to the maximum at night time
Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs on Friday, confirmed that the Sudanese army targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum.
The attack caused significant damage to the building and nearby facilities, representing a clear violation of the fundamental principle protecting diplomatic sites and breaching international laws, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Al Jabri pointed to the existence of pictures and evidence that definitively prove the targeting of the headquarters, which refutes the evidence presented by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Armed Forces.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the Assistant Minister, Sudan's narrative is a "desperate attempt to evade legal and moral responsibility for the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Sudan due to the conflict".
He also pointed out that the Sudanese authorities are "misleading the international community and diverting attention from the suffering borne by the Sudanese people, while avoiding the obligations imposed by international efforts to end this prolonged conflict, efforts in which the UAE, along with its partners, is playing a significant role to achieve a peaceful resolution".
Al Jabri emphasised that this denial and insistence by the Sudanese side on "casting false accusations on others, without acknowledging responsibility, reflects a blatant disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people and diverts attention from their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity. The false claims and baseless accusations against the UAE have persisted for over nine months, despite facts that disprove these agendas".
Al Jabri also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack.
In this context, he expressed gratitude and appreciation to all countries and international organizations, numbering over 100 countries along with several international organizations, which strongly condemned this cowardly attack and expressed solidarity with the UAE in the face of this malicious targeting.
ALSO READ:
The initiative aims to ensure residential neighbourhoods are secured to the maximum at night time
The emirate's Ruler, however, stressed that nature reserves should not be treated as parks where people can walk in
The selection process for this year was highly competitive, with 7,800 applicants vying for 120 spots, resulting in a 1.73 per cent acceptance rate
MBRGI was created to provide basic human needs like health, knowledge, fight illiteracy and poverty, dissemination of culture and development of education
Medics explained the gut has a rich network of neurons, just like the brain, and many neurotransmitters are common between neurons in these locations
Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
They discussed recent developments in Lebanon and explored ways to address the consequences of the ongoing military escalation
The residential facilities will be spread over five areas