UAE says evidence proves Sudanese army targeted ambassador's residence in Khartoum

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:13 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:33 PM

Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs on Friday, confirmed that the Sudanese army targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum.

The attack caused significant damage to the building and nearby facilities, representing a clear violation of the fundamental principle protecting diplomatic sites and breaching international laws, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Al Jabri pointed to the existence of pictures and evidence that definitively prove the targeting of the headquarters, which refutes the evidence presented by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the Assistant Minister, Sudan's narrative is a "desperate attempt to evade legal and moral responsibility for the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Sudan due to the conflict".

He also pointed out that the Sudanese authorities are "misleading the international community and diverting attention from the suffering borne by the Sudanese people, while avoiding the obligations imposed by international efforts to end this prolonged conflict, efforts in which the UAE, along with its partners, is playing a significant role to achieve a peaceful resolution".

Al Jabri emphasised that this denial and insistence by the Sudanese side on "casting false accusations on others, without acknowledging responsibility, reflects a blatant disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people and diverts attention from their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity. The false claims and baseless accusations against the UAE have persisted for over nine months, despite facts that disprove these agendas".