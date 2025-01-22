UAE confirms pepperoni beef 'safe to consume' after brief withdrawal from supermarkets

The UAE has confirmed that it is safe to consume pepperoni beef after a recent incident involving the withdrawal of the product from supermarkets due to its potential contamination.

On January 11, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment had withdrawn the product from supermarkets to investigate its potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

It did not identify the producing company but said “coordination is taking place to precautionarily withdraw the affected product from UAE markets until laboratory examinations are completed and the details of the incident are verified".

The investigation, carried out with local regulatory authorities and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, revealed that the concerned facility had taken all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the food item in circulation.