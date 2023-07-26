UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military academy in Mogadishu

More than 75,000 Bohra community members gathered in Dubai for the 10-day congregations, with around 50,000 flying down from abroad
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military academy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
Sheikh Shakhboot expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people, and the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
More than 75,000 Bohra community members gathered in Dubai for the 10-day congregations, with around 50,000 flying down from abroad
It was founded by India, UK, and USA, with the aim of developing and promoting the use of sustainable and advanced biofuels
The CGI video was created by regional creative content agency Eye Studio
Hanan was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease and diabetes four years ago, after delivering her first baby girl
The campaign titled 'Bring All That You Can For Your Family and Friends' will end on July 31 for UAE residents flying from Dubai to Lahore and Islamabad
About 10% of the island's land area had burned but the scale of the destruction has yet to be officially recorded
The finalists of the prestigious Nikai Angel Awards were also unveiled during the event
Supermarkets project a 40% price increase and believe the matter to be a temporary issue that will be resolved once new suppliers enter the market