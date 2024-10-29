UAE condemns terrorist attack that killed, wounded soldiers in Chad

Photo: File

The UAE has strongly condemned the armed attack that targeted Chadian army forces and left a number of soldiers dead and wounded.

About 40 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region over the weekend, the central African country's presidency said on Monday. An operation was launched to track down the assailants, it added.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing the nation's condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

The ministry also offered its sincere condolences to the Chadian government and its people, especially the families and relatives of the victims. It wished speedy recovery for all those injured.