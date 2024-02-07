UAE condemns terrorist attack in Turkey

Security officers check the site where two attackers were killed outside a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 11:30 PM

The UA has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Turkey, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's support for all efforts by the Turkish government to apprehend those responsible for this terrorist act, as well as for all the measures implemented by Turkey to protect its security and stability.

Furthermore, the Ministry expressed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Türkey, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

