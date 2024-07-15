UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia's capital

For only Dh400, children can enjoy these exciting adventures for ten days
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The authority expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Somalia, and to the families of the victims of crime.
It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the tragic incident.
