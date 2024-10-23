UAE condemns terror attack in Turkey's Ankara

Female Turkish police officers secure part of a main road in Kahramankazan, some 40 km north of Ankara on October 23, 2024, in the vicinity of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) building. Photo: AFP

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Aerospace Industries Corporation in the Turkish capital, Ankara, in which four people were killed and several injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of such criminal acts, and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's complete solidarity with all measures taken by Turkey to protect its sovereignty, security and stability, and its support for Türkiye in confronting terrorism.

