UAE condemns Israel's announcement to confiscate 1976 acres of land in occupied Palestinian territory

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 7:13 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli government's announcement to confiscate 8,000 dunams (1976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley of the occupied Palestinian territory, and expressed its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's categorical rejection of all practices in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which risk further escalation and instability in the region, and impede endeavours to achieve peace and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's steadfast commitment to fostering peace, justice, and the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, prevent fueling the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

