UAE condemns Israel's alleged 'historical map' that includes Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE has condemned the publishing of maps by official Israeli government social media accounts that include parts of Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

These maps, which were posted on social media platforms, claim they are 'historical Israel'.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the maps are "an attempt to perpetuate the occupation and constitute a flagrant violation of international laws".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority affirmed in a statement the UAE's categorical rejection of all provocative practices aimed at changing the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories, and all measures that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further dangerous escalation and tension, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The authority also stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as to put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.