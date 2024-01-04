UAE condemns in strongest terms statements by two Israeli Ministers

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 8:48 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 8:49 PM

The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the extremist statements of the Israeli Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, and the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, calling for the displacement of Palestinians, in addition to re-occupying and building settlements in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's categorical rejection of such offensive statements and of all practices and procedures carried out in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which threaten further escalation and instability in the region.

The Ministry called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to end the bloodshed, and to facilitate the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid, particularly to the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The Ministry further stressed the importance of the full and urgent implementation of Security Council Resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023).

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability.

ALSO READ: