UAE condemns in strongest terms Israeli bombing of two schools in Gaza

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 11:39 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 11:42 PM

The United Arab Emirates has condemned and expressed its denunciation in the strongest terms of the Israeli bombing of Al Fakhoura School, run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and Tal Al-Zaatar School, and the inhumane attacks launched by Israel on schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of targeting organisations and civilian facilities in the Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and provide full protection of organisations and civilian facilities, and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the Palestinians.

The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

