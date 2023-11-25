UAE condemns Dutch politician's remarks about displacement of Palestinians to Jordan

Dubai: Quad bikes seized after police catch children riding them on streets; Dh50,000 fine warning issued
In case of accidents, parents shall be held responsible for failing to supervise their kids, the police warned
The UAE has condemned the statements made by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders in Netherlands.
Taxing to X, the UAE embassy in Hague condemned the politician's remarks about the displacement of the Palestinian people to Jordan.
The UAE considers this as interference in the internal affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and has rejected it.
UAE stands in full solidarity with Jordan, and stresses the importance of respecting its sovereignty. It also rejects any denial of the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Jordan condemned the remarks made by Wilders. The authority stated that these remarks reflected baseless racist stances.
The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates emphasized that the comments by the parliamentarian held no value or impact except to underscore his racism and extremism, which derive from a condemnable culture of hatred that must be fought and condemned by everyone.
According to AP, Geert Wilders has been called the Dutch Donald Trump. He's been convicted of insulting Moroccans, and Britain once banned him from entering the country.
His campaign platform calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, an “asylum stop” and “no Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques,” although he pledged recently not to breach Dutch laws or the country's constitution that enshrines freedom of religion and expression.
Now, Geert Wilders has won a massive victory in a Dutch election and is in pole position to form the next governing coalition and possibly become the Netherlands' next prime minister.
ALSO READ:
In case of accidents, parents shall be held responsible for failing to supervise their kids, the police warned
From luxury staycations to fitness trips, residents are planning to make the best of the surprise 3-day weekend
Those who are taking the Metro are urged to keep a minimum of Dh15 on their Nol cards
The Metro extension — half of which will be underground — will be serving several communities, including Mirdif, International City, Dubai Creek, Al Warqa, Silicon Oasis, among others
The local government has confirmed the holiday dates for the emirate
Motorists are advised to drive safely and be extra cautious
Yasmine Salaam, known as the 'Pink Taxi Runner', said she now has an intimate knowledge about the country she has called home for the last 48 years
This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced "an update" on the holiday