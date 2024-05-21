UAE condemns coup attempt in Congo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:09 AM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:18 AM

The UAE condemned the coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in a statement on Tuesday (May 21).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry highlighted that it supports the sovereignty and unity of Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The UAE shares deep-rooted ties with the Central African country, noting that its support is within the framework of constitutional institutions and the rule of law, to achieve the hopes and aspirations of its people.

ALSO READ: