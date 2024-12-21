UAE condemns attack on Germany's Magdeburg Christmas market

The UAE reaffirmed its consistent rejection of all forms of violence targeting civilians and undermining security and stability
UAE condemns Irans interference in Middle East
The UAE condemned on Saturday the car-ramming attack in Germany's Magdeburg Christmas market, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the UAE strongly denounces such criminal acts and reaffirms its consistent rejection of all forms of violence targeting civilians and undermining security and stability.
It also extended its sincere condolences and sympathies to Germany and its people, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous act, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A driver rammed a car into a large crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing four people and injuring more than 60 before he was arrested, authorities said.
ALSO READ: