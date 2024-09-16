E-Paper

UAE condemns assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump

The Ministry also affirmed the country's permanent rejection of all forms of violence

By Wam

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 6:47 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 7:06 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE expressed its sympathy with presidential candidate Donald Trump and his family, and the government and people of the United States.


The Ministry also affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these extremist and criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

