UAE: Coffee, buns made by people of determination a big hit at major event

Baristas Hazaa and Salem were having a field day at their kiosk of the Bee Café – the first cafe to be operated by people of determination in the UAE.
In another section, chefs Zayed, Fares, and Al Hammadi were busy preparing and offering cream buns at their bakery.
This bunch of people of determination not only found their space at the forum but also strong demand for their products from several CEOs, entrepreneurs, decision-makers and top officials participating in the forum.
The Bee Café, affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), has come a long way since the launch of the first outlet in 2019. Today, this vibrant workforce of baristas and chefs confidently handles kiosks at big-ticket events like the Make in the Emirates Forum, the World Government Summit, and more.
Sharing their experience with Khaleej Times, they were all smiles and thanked the leadership and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) for the opportunity.
“I am happy to get such an opportunity to meet entrepreneurs and decision-makers from the industry. It has been an amazing experience,” Hazaa said.
The forum under the theme ‘Invest, Innovate, Grow’ was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and ADNOC Group. ADEX – the export-financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), supported the Bee Café in participating in the forum.
“I am overwhelmed by the feedback from the visitors. We thank ADEX for the support. I hope we get more opportunities like this,” Salem underlined.
By supporting the initiative by the people of determination, ADEX seeks to showcase their skills at such events, ensuring that they can actively contribute to the country’s sustainable development and become productive members of society, an official said.
“At ADEX, we take pride in supporting The Bee Café and Bakery, which is an inspiring initiative by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination. Managed entirely by people of determination, this initiative is in line with our national vision of empowering every segment of society,” Khalifa Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General at the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said.
“By showcasing their skills at various events, we aim to highlight the valuable contributions they make towards the sustainable development of the UAE. The Abu Dhabi Exports Office reaffirms its commitment to supporting these initiatives, as we firmly believe that inclusive growth is essential for building a resilient and prosperous economy for our nation,” Al Qubaisi underlined.
The third edition of the two-day forum concluded on Tuesday.
