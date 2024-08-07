UAE clarifies Zakat for dates: Key details and calculations

KT File Photo

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:55 PM

Zakat must be paid on dates at the time of harvest, if the entire crop after drying is 541kg or above, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced. Paying Zakat is a legal obligation, the authority reminded.

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is mandatory for Muslims who meet a certain threshold, to donate a portion of their wealth to charity.

Zakat will be collected on all palm fruits that a person owns, regardless of its purpose – trading, individual consumption – and regardless of whether the land is owned or rented by the individual.

Different types of dates will be added together, and the Zakat has to be paid if it reaches the minimum amount specified; since different dates vary in price and quality, the Zakat will be paid on the average type.

If the owner wants to consume the dates or give them to charity, the amount must be added to the total weight. However, a group of scholars have held that zakat is not obligatory on what the owner consumes, gives as a gift, or gives in charity, and so on, if it is not more than one-third of the total amount.

In the country, most of the palm trees are irrigated at the expense of the landowner and in this case, the Zakat paid must be 5 per cent. If the individual waters the palm trees from a source that does not have any expense, the Zakat paid must be 10 per cent.