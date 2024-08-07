E-Paper

UAE clarifies Zakat for dates: Key details and calculations

It is a 'legal obligation', the authority reminded

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:55 PM

Zakat must be paid on dates at the time of harvest, if the entire crop after drying is 541kg or above, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced. Paying Zakat is a legal obligation, the authority reminded.

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is mandatory for Muslims who meet a certain threshold, to donate a portion of their wealth to charity.


Zakat will be collected on all palm fruits that a person owns, regardless of its purpose – trading, individual consumption – and regardless of whether the land is owned or rented by the individual.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Different types of dates will be added together, and the Zakat has to be paid if it reaches the minimum amount specified; since different dates vary in price and quality, the Zakat will be paid on the average type.

If the owner wants to consume the dates or give them to charity, the amount must be added to the total weight. However, a group of scholars have held that zakat is not obligatory on what the owner consumes, gives as a gift, or gives in charity, and so on, if it is not more than one-third of the total amount.

In the country, most of the palm trees are irrigated at the expense of the landowner and in this case, the Zakat paid must be 5 per cent. If the individual waters the palm trees from a source that does not have any expense, the Zakat paid must be 10 per cent.

The Zakat must be paid on the dates, or their value. Distributing fresh dates is not sufficient; however, if selling the dates, Zakat can be paid from the value of the sale, according to a group of scholars.

To calculate the Zakat to be paid, and to ensure that it receives those who deserve it, individuals can access the Zakat Fund website, or the Authority's smart application. In addition, individuals can contact the following numbers: 8008222 for inquiries related to the procedures for zakat on dates, or 8002422 for legal inquiries related to the zakat of dates and its rulings.

