UAE: Civil defence to conduct exercise tomorrow; residents warned to avoid taking photos

Authority issues advisory to make way for security vehicles

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 9:01 PM

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority have informed residents of an exercise it will be carrying out on Thursday, March 7, in the emirate.

The exercise, in cooperation with other strategic partners, will take place in the La Plage tower in the Al Mamzar area at 10am.

Residents have been advised make way for security vehicles, not approach the site and to refrain from taking photographs.

