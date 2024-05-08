E-Paper

UAE citizens warned of spread of cholera, malaria in Comoros

The mission urged them to avoid crowded places and follow safety instructions

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 4:34 PM

The UAE Embassy in Comoros has warned its citizens currently in the African nation on the spread of cholera and malaria and advised them to take precautionary measures.

The mission urged citizens to avoid crowded places and follow safety instructions. It also advised them to call on +97180024 in case of any emergency.

