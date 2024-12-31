UAE citizens still exempt from tourist visa for Thailand, embassy clarifies

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

UAE citizens are still on the list of those exempt from the tourist visa requirement for entry into Thailand, the UAE embassy in Bangkok said in a social media statement.

Citizens of UAE can stay for up to 60 days without the need for a visa, with the possibility of extending for an additional month, the embassy clarified.

For study or long-term residence visas, applications can be submitted through the new electronic system, E-Visa, which will be implemented from the beginning of 2025.