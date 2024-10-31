UAE citizens gain fast-track access to US with 'Global Entry' programme

The US has eased cross-border travel for Emiratis with a fast-track entry procedure. After the initial announcement in September, the UAE Ministry of Interior and the US Department of Homeland Security have implemented the inclusion of Emirati citizens in the 'Global Entry' programme.

This will facilitate expedited entry into the United States for UAE citizens holding a US visa. The process aims to simplify travel procedures for Emiratis, facilitating smoother entry at over 75 US ports of entry. The 'Global Entry' programme will allow UAE citizens to gain access to the United States for tourism, business, and personal visits.

Travellers will benefit from streamlined entry at designated transit gates in US airports, enhancing their travel experience and reinforcing the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the US.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Both governments signed an agreement between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the US Department of Homeland Security. The signing took place on the sidelines of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to the US.